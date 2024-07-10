Zomato Celebrates 16th Years With Unique Ad, Paytm CEO Reacts

The ad reminded us of political billboards that we often see on the roadside.

Popular food delivery platform Zomato marked its 16th birthday with a standout full-page advertisement in a leading daily, catching the eye of many, including Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.



The ad reminded us of political billboards that we often see on the roadside. It featured a large photograph of Zomato's founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal and smaller images of the company's top executives. The text, written in Hindi, read, “16th janamdin par aap sabhi ko apna pyar barsane ke liye koti koti dhanyawad (On our 16th birthday, a big thanks to all of you for showering us with love).”



Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a picture of the newspaper ad on X, congratulating Zomato for their 16 years in business. His message, written in Hindi, praised the creative ad, “On the 16th birthday of Zomato, heartiest congratulations to the chief Mr Deepinder ji and all the members of his executive! May God grant us such praiseworthy advertisements always.”



The restaurant aggregator's advertisement offered a special deal on the app's birthday – a Zomato Gold membership for 6 months at just Rs 30. Zomato Gold provides benefits like free delivery, up to 30% off at partner restaurants and additional perks.

“Janamdin ho to Aisa ho! (A birthday should be like this)” a user commented on X.

“Congrats Mr Deepinder and team Zomato ! Wishing more wind to your sails,” a comment read.

Another user thanked the food delivery platform for “giving me gold for free.”

Meanwhile, someone took the chance to ask the Paytm CEO to “launch Paytm gold similarly like a fee-based service.”

Zomato, founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, has grown into a leading restaurant aggregator and food delivery company. Headquartered in Gurugram, it operates in over 1,000 cities across India and multiple international markets, including New Zealand, Canada, Turkey and Brazil.