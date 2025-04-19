Zomato Delivery Agent's Internship Application With Food Order Is A Hit

A Zomato delivery agent's unconventional approach to securing a marketing internship has gone viral on LinkedIn. It all started after a customer shared a photograph of a handwritten note received with the food order.

The note, written by the delivery partner, read, “I am a college student looking for a summer internship in marketing (NOT sales). Do contact me. 6261724837 (Only WhatsApp).”

On the reverse side of the paper, the delivery agent had added an apology for the “terrible handwriting.”

The note was shared by an employee at shopflo, a technology company. The person had placed the order during a late work shift. “Along with the food came a handwritten letter from the delivery partner,” the post read.

The user added, “That note hit me. Amidst the hustle of deliveries, this person still took a shot at reaching out — handwritten, bold, and hopeful.”

The delivery agent's request, which was directed specifically towards marketing opportunities and not sales roles, stood out for its clarity.

The user added, “It reminded me how opportunities don't always come through formal channels — sometimes, they're scribbled on paper in the middle of a delivery run.”

The post concluded with a message of encouragement for the delivery partner, stating, “If someone from the marketing space comes across this and sees potential in him, I truly hope this note finds the right eyes.”

Here's the complete post:

Many LinkedIn users have since expressed support and appreciation for the delivery partner's effort.

“Stories like this show how creative hustle makes all the difference~ struggles of marketing students!” read a comment.

A person suggested that by working on the ground with Zomato, the delivery agent is gaining real-world marketing experience that could be more valuable than a traditional internship or corporate job.

“The team at ‘Eternal/Zomato' led by Deepinder Ji is among India's leading authorities in marketing. He is working with them, and instead of copying and pasting at labs, he is running in real time on the ground. Simply seeing daily operations puts him much beyond any walled square laboratory,” wrote the user.

Another comment, from a “college student,” reflected admiration for the delivery agent's unconventional approach to seeking an internship. “It's not easy to put yourself out there like that, especially in such an unconventional way. Huge respect to the delivery partner for being bold and creative!”

A user praised the delivery agent's willingness to take a chance despite uncertain outcomes.

At a time when opportunity often hinges on visibility, this delivery partner's gesture is a reminder that a simple nudge, even handwritten, can go a long way.