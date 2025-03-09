"Zero Civic Sense": Man Calls Out Fellow Indian For Talking Loudly At Abu Dhabi Airport

A video of an Indian man calling out fellow Indians' behaviour in public spaces is going viral on social media. In the clip, Instagram user Ankush captured an incident that took place at the lounge of Abu Dhabi Airport. He showed an Indian man talking loudly on his phone and said that the man continued to speak at high volume, despite being told by the bartender to lower his voice. He questioned the lack of civic sense among Indians in general. He claimed he's come across similar instances that highlighted an apparent insensitivity towards others in public spaces. The Instagram user also compared the behaviour of Indians in public spaces with that of people from countries like the US and South Korea, where such loud conversations in public are rare.

"What do you think about people who talk loudly on their phones in public spaces without considering those around them? I have to admit, I might be guilty of this too. Why do we do it? Here's a quick rant about someone in an airport lounge who just wouldn't lower their voice," Ankush captioned the post.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 7,300 likes and nearly 140,000 views. The post triggered a wave of reactions from people online.

"Absolutely agree with you. And we wonder why people annoy us," wrote one user. "Absolutely right. No civic sense at all. What are the parents doing? It is their job to teach civic sense to the children," commented another.

"Manners, etiquette and civic sense don't come naturally to most people unless they are taught to. And even after learning they continue to operate opposite to what they learn. It's the "chalta hai" attitude that continues to be prevalent. This paints everyone in the country as a bad tourist but they don't think beyond their actions," said a third user.

"Absolutely correct in your observations and it is really unfortunate that a lack of social etiquette exist," expressed another.

"It's not about being Indian, but about basic respect for others. In foreign countries, people are more aware of their surroundings," pointed out one user.

"It's unfair to say all Indians act this way. We're all individuals, and some people just lack awareness," said another.