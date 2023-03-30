YouTuber MrBeast Gives A New Car As 'Tip' To Waitress, Divides Internet

Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast, with Amy

Youtuber MrBeast is getting several reactions to his latest viral video on Instagram, in which he claimed to gift a waitress at a restaurant with a brand-new car wrapped with logos promoting his business ventures.

With 139 million subscribers, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the most-followed YouTuber in the world.

He inquired about the largest tip a waitress named Amy had ever received in the 42-second video that was uploaded on Monday, to which she responded that the highest tip she had ever received was $50.

Watch the video here:

"Has anyone ever tipped a car?" As he handed her the keys to a black Toyota vehicle, Donaldson asked again.

MrBeast then asked her that before bringing her to the brand-new car he was going to give her. His chocolate company's Feastables emblem is imprinted on the side of the car.

This video received nearly 11 million views, over one million likes, and more than 8000 comments.

The video left people in awe of MrBeast, and happy people commented appreciating the work done by him.

"I love watching MrBeast's videos because he always finds new ways to give back to the community." "Keep up the amazing work!" one user commented.

His charitable effort, meanwhile, didn't appeal to everyone; some people thought it was uninspiring.

"Stop being nice; no one cares. I know you just do it for the views. Just let people in Africa lose their homes, shoes, and food. Stop helping people. It's seriously messed up," commented a user.