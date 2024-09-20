YouTuber Benjamin Rich Faces Backlash For Calling India 'Most Frustrating Place To Travel'

Mr Rich's video has led to mixed reactions online.

YouTuber Benjamin Rich, also known as Bald and Bakrupt, is being criticised online for calling Indian the "most frustrating place to travel". In his recent video, titled 'I visited India so you don't have to', Mr Rich offers a glimpse of his journey in Delhi and Kolkata. His vlog begins with a rickshaw ride to Delhi's Paharganj. He introduces Delhi as the capital city, before sarcastically commenting about the changes in the city since his last visit. "Surely there must be some improvements in the last six years. Judging by the traffic, not too many," he said in the video.

In the clip, the YouTuber praises the friendliness of the Indian people, however, his video mainly focuses on potholes, waterlogged streets and constant honking. He terms India "the most frustrating place to travel" and warns viewers to "not attempt to do this trip yourself unless you are a professional traveller".

Take a look below:

Mr Rich's video has led to mixed reactions online, as many viewers accused him of showing only the negative side of the country for viewers.

"Showing the worst of India in order to get the most anti-India engagement? Obviously. It's funny how this guy went from milking views from Indians at the start of his vlogging journey to now the best India haters," wrote one user.

"Him going to the absolute worst areas, deliberately trying to show the worst things possible to proclaim India a failed state. That doesn't seem right, especially compared to his old videos about India itself," commented another.

"Foreign content creators know India is an easy way to earn money, either by praising or rage-baiting. Unsubscribe and let him disappear," expressed a third user.

"Why does Bald keep degrading India showing the small ugly side always? India has developed a lot w.r.t Roads, Railways, Airways, Infra, Tourism, Food, Restaurants, People Etc. I am a regular viewer of his videos," said a fourth.

Also Read | IIM Alumnus' Post On Indians Spending 60% Retirement Savings On Child's Foreign Studies Sparks Discussion

Some users, however, agreed with the YouTuber, pointing out that India's infrastructure still has major issues. "We are piss poor in infra - roads have unlimited potholes, delays in big projects, and railways are never on time" to "He's just showing the reality of India," said one user.

"They've seen better abroad, so their criticism comes from comparison. When you travel, you realize the mess we live in," addenda another.

Meanwhile, for his part, Mr Rich explained that parts of the country struggle with serious issues, such as terrible air pollution and trash thrown into rivers.

"I called India a failed state because to me it is in many parts. A country that has awful air pollution. Rubbish that is thrown directly into rivers ( 58% of Delhis rubbish goes straight into the Yamuna River ). Where I saw rats everywhere in the capital city. Where trash lies everywhere. Where noise pollution is ubiquitous. Where traffic is at a standstill. Where people spit constantly in public places. Where infrastructure cannot cope with monsoon rains although the government knows it will happen every year. Where the air often stinks of ammonia because people just piss anywhere and everywhere. Where there are no green spaces for pleasant quiet walks with your family. Where apartment buildings are filthy and falling apart," the YouTuber wrote in the comments section.

"I said in the video I had changed in six years and that includes my feelings towards all that stuff. In the past I saw it as a exciting and interesting but I suppose as I grew older I'm now disgusted more and more by such things and appreciate my life in Europe more than ever. Anyway no hate towards the people of India who as always I found fun and friendly," he added.

