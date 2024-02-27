'You're An Indian Now': South Korean Man Wears Dhoti In Viral Video, Internet Is Impressed

He revealed in the post that the attire was sent to him from Tirupati.

Social media has connected people across the globe, transcending geographical boundaries. This surge in connectivity fosters an increasing interest in diverse cultures. South Korean Instagram influencer Bae Yoon-soo, known for his engaging content, recently captured the hearts of his Indian followers with a post showcasing him in traditional South Indian attire.

The Instagram video features Mr Yoon-soo elegantly dressed in a white dhoti adorned with a golden border, paired with a simple kurta and a beautifully embroidered dupatta draped over his shoulders. Men in South India typically wear this ensemble during special occasions and ceremonies. He revealed in the post that the attire was sent to him from Tirupati.

In the caption, he wrote, "India has so many traditional outfits, and all so beautiful! That is why I love Indian Traditional fashion and I am trying to learn it. My best friend's parents sent me this beautiful South Indian traditional dress (Dhoti & Dupatta/ Panchakattu) from Tirupati. I am so thankful! I got Lord Balaji's divine blessings."

Posted 6 days ago, the video has collected 1.9 million views on Instagram and an array of reactions from internet users.

A user commented on the video, "I'm taking you to the Aadhar office. You're Indian now."

"Indian boys don't know how to wear dhoti meanwhile him," another user commented.

"I am Telugu and South Indian, watching my culture be transported out to your country feels so beautiful," the third user wrote.

"Woah you look cool and traditional and I am from Tirupati happy to see this reel and happy that you liked it," the fourth user commented.

"u did it a thousand times better than my brother..wow," the fifth user wrote.