'Your Safety Never A Joke': Mumbai Police's Strong Message On Seatbelt Rule

Mumbai Police has given a strong response to stand-up comedian Atul Khatri mocking the seatbelt rule that came into effect in the Maharashtra capital from Tuesday. On Twitter, it said passengers' safety "is never a joke". The tweet was in response to Mr Khatri posting the photo of a t-shirt with a seatbelt printed on it asking the people of Mumbai to wear the safety equipment or buy the t-shirt. Mumbai Police's tweets are often hilarious and sarcastic, but this time it is delivering a strong message.

"We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans. Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well," the police said in response to Mr Khatri's tweet.

The rule making it mandatory for the rear passenger in the car to wear seatbelt came into effect from Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had issued a notification saying that it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from November 1.

Traffic Police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seat belts. The action will begin from November 11 in the form of e-challans.

The police will make drivers and car riders aware of the new rule till November 10, after which action will be taken against errant drivers.

No one can match the Mumbai Police when it comes to ingenuity in raising awareness on various issues. Last year, during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on quite a few occasions, the Mumbai Police used fun and quirky messages on social media to reach out to people to spread information and awareness.

On one occasion, they gave a musical twist to their social media posts while urging residents of Mumbai to stay at home. They asked people to keep themselves entertained by listening to popular songs from Lady Gaga, One Direction, BTS and John Legend.

