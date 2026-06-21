"Your Only Dream Becomes Paying The Rent": Man's Take On The Cost Of Living In Mumbai Goes Viral

A humorous video about Mumbai's high house rents has resonated with many social media users, especially those who moved to the city hoping to build a better future but later faced the reality of its expensive cost of living. The clip has sparked conversations about how housing costs can become one of the biggest challenges for newcomers.

Instagram user Jagrat Thirwani shared a video in which he showed a flat without a balcony while joking about life in Mumbai. In the video, he said that he had come to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams but ended up finding a flat without a balcony.

He went on to advise people to dream in a way that they do not have to come to Mumbai because, according to him, once people arrive in the city and learn about the high house rents, their only dream becomes being able to afford the rent.

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He added that the experience could even make people feel that fulfilling their dreams was not so important after all. Ending the video on a light-hearted note, he said that people would be happier if they dreamed without Mumbai before saying, "Long live India, long live dreams!"

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained attention online, with many social media users saying that his remarks reflected the experiences of people who move to Mumbai for jobs, studies or creative aspirations and later struggle with the city's high cost of housing.

One user commented, "You are 100 percent right."

Another user noted, "Paying rent will become dream."

"Mumbai is city of dreams," added a third user.