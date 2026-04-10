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"Your Family Is Going To Die": Man Calls Out Worst AI Sales Email With Death Threat Subject, Sparks Debate

It also stated that the company was offering a 50 percent discount to new users of its AI tool for a limited time.

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"Your Family Is Going To Die": Man Calls Out Worst AI Sales Email With Death Threat Subject, Sparks Debate
The email's subject line was aggressive, claiming the recipient's family was about to die.
  • A tech founder shared a shocking cold email promoting a product with an aggressive subject line
  • The email claimed the recipient's family was about to die to grab attention and then shifted to sales
  • It offered a 50 percent discount on an AI tool for new users and requested a call to explain its benefits
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A social media post by a tech founder has drawn attention to how far some marketing tactics can go to grab attention. The post highlights an email that uses shock value to promote a product, raising concerns about whether such strategies cross ethical limits. The founder stated that it was the worst cold email he had ever received and expressed his shock by sharing a screenshot online. 

The email's subject line was aggressive, claiming the recipient's family was about to die.

But once the email was opened, it transformed into a sales message, stating that if the recipient didn't take advantage of the offer, their family would die of embarrassment. 

It also stated that the company was offering a 50 percent discount to new users of its AI tool for a limited time.

Check Out The Post Here:

The email further asked if the recipient was available for a short call to explain how the service simplifies the operations of B2B SaaS companies. The message ended with a sign-off from a person named Brett.

Social Media Reaction

The post has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate online about the ethics of automated sales outreach.

One user noted, "This is getting out of hands at this point."

Another user noted, "That's actually psychotic."

"Report them," added a third user.

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