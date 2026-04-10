"Your Family Is Going To Die": Man Calls Out Worst AI Sales Email With Death Threat Subject, Sparks Debate

A social media post by a tech founder has drawn attention to how far some marketing tactics can go to grab attention. The post highlights an email that uses shock value to promote a product, raising concerns about whether such strategies cross ethical limits. The founder stated that it was the worst cold email he had ever received and expressed his shock by sharing a screenshot online.

The email's subject line was aggressive, claiming the recipient's family was about to die.

But once the email was opened, it transformed into a sales message, stating that if the recipient didn't take advantage of the offer, their family would die of embarrassment.

It also stated that the company was offering a 50 percent discount to new users of its AI tool for a limited time.

Check Out The Post Here:

Worst cold email I've ever gotten. WTF pic.twitter.com/WJWo27vsPK — Emir Atli (@emiratli_) April 8, 2026

The email further asked if the recipient was available for a short call to explain how the service simplifies the operations of B2B SaaS companies. The message ended with a sign-off from a person named Brett.

Social Media Reaction

The post has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate online about the ethics of automated sales outreach.

One user noted, "This is getting out of hands at this point."

Another user noted, "That's actually psychotic."

"Report them," added a third user.