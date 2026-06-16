Young Fan Goes Viral In Christmas Jumper, Gets Official Jersey From Mexico Team

A young Mexico supporter recently went viral after wearing a Christmas jumper during the team's match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, simply because he did not own an official team shirt. Thanks to the power of social media and a national team star, that outfit has earned him a genuine jersey. Mexico kicked off the tournament with a dominant 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca on June 11. While the on-field result made headlines, it was a young boy in the stands who completely stole the show online.

It appeared that the young fan didn't have an official kit, so he improvised by wearing a bright green Christmas sweater featuring Santa Claus on the front, paired with white shorts and red boots.

TV cameras captured his ecstatic celebrations following Mexico's goals, and the clip spread across social media platforms. Mexican broadcaster Claro Sports picked up the moment and broadcast the footage to help track the young fan down. El Tri supporters rallied and eventually tracked the boy down to present him with a brand-new, official Mexico jersey.

The story has resonated with millions because it perfectly captures the creativity and passion of fans.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

"Faith in humanity gets restored little by little," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I am loving all the videos surrounding the World Cup! Humans can be so great when we want to be," another user noted.

"Super cute! Only his jersey should've been a little bigger that way he can grow with it," a third user stated.

With the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the US, and Canada, videos of inventive outfits, and even a pet duck in a tiny Mexico kit waddling through Mexico City, have been racking up views online.