'You Pollute My Ocean, I steal Your Chair': Internet On Sea Lion Grabbing Man's Sun Lounger

A video has gone viral on social media which shows a sea lion sneaking into a swimming pool and startling a man sun bathing poolside sun lounger.

The video has been posted by ViralHog on YouTube with a caption, “Sea Lion Comes on Land, Swims in Pool and Steals Man's Chair.”

The video has received over 3.5 lakh likes and more than 9,000 comments.

“Ey bud.. I'm back, i don't know if management told you but this is my chair,” a user commented.

“He knew exactly where to go. He's done this often. That is probably where he cozies up daily. He's so cute,” commented another user.

While a third one said, “You pollute my ocean, I steal your chair."

External ear flaps, lengthy foreflippers, the ability to move on all fours, short, dense hair, and a large chest and belly are the distinguishing features of a sea lion.

Sea lions belong to the Otariidae family, which also includes the fur seals. In five genera, there are six living species and one extinct species (the Japanese sea lion).

Sea lions are estimated to eat up to 8% of their body weight in a single meal (about 6.8–15.9 kg ). In the ocean, sea lions may travel at speeds of up to 30 knots (56 km/h) at their quickest. The Australian sea lion, Galápagos sea lion, and New Zealand sea lion are all endangered species.