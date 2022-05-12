'Wedding Goals': Viral Video Shows Baaratis Swarming Meal Area

The video has received over 33 million views and more than 1.8 million likes. (Representative Photo)

One of the most common reasons for people to attend weddings is the delicious cuisine. A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a swarm of guests attending a wedding function (called baaratis) is seen breaking into the meal area as soon as it opens.

The video is shared by Baagdi Baata on Instagram on April 25 with the caption: “A friend has shared.”

The guests are so anxious for the food that they cannot wait any longer. In the video, waiters are seen moving out of their way as the guests hurry towards the dining area.

A man, who appears to be a senior citizen, rushes to the food table to take the plate as quickly as possible and begins to fill it with a variety of foods, the video further shows. Other people can be seen hurrying to get their hands on the food before it runs out.

The video has received over 33 million views and more than 1.8 million likes so far and left the internet surprised.

“Wedding goals,” a user commented.

“What kind of wedding guests they are?” a second user wrote.

“Our friends in weddings,” a third user commented.

Another video of a wedding showing a threshing machine being used as an air cooler has also gone viral on social media, receiving the name "desi jugaad".

