'You Don't Get An Extra Life': Delhi Police Marks Leap Year With Unique Message

The Delhi Police uses creative messaging to promote road safety.

In an effort to better connect with the public, Delhi Police took advantage of the rare date of February 29th in a leap year to deliver a special message about traffic safety to drivers. Through their account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the police shared a unique public service announcement that highlighted the specific risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Delhi Police posted a graphic with a message superimposed on an image of a road. The message stated, "If you think tomorrow is February 30th, then please do not drive. You could be drunk."

The accompanying caption read, "You got an extra day, but you didn't get an extra life."'

This is not the first time the department has done something so unique to promote road safety. The Delhi Police has a well-deserved reputation for crafting engaging and impactful messages when it comes to promoting road safety. They consistently utilize innovative techniques, often incorporating humor and popular culture, to grab the attention of the public and effectively communicate important safety guidelines.

A few days back, during the ongoing India vs England Test Series, Indian captain Rohit Sharma warned Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet before fielding. The incident took place when he was requested by Rohit to stand beside batsman Shoaib Bashir. However, the young player forgot to put on a helmet. At that moment, the captain urged Sarfaraz to put on the gear and also stopped Ravichandran Ashwin from delivering the ball.

"Aye bhai, zyada hero nahi banne ka idhar, helmet pehen le (Hey brother, don't try to be a hero. Wear a helmet," Rohit Sharma was heard on the stump mic. This instantly went viral on social media and also caught the attention of the Delhi Police, who used the same footage to urge people to wear helmets while driving a two-wheeler.