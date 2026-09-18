1,000 iPhones Up For Grabs At Punjab Businessman's 'iPhone Langar'

Amritsar-based businessman and influencer Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as 'Raja D King', has announced an 'iPhone Langar' where he will give away Apple's highest selling product worldwide. The event will be organised on Tuesday, September 22. In a video message, Trehan said the distribution will be done live in front of media and the public. He added that only iPhone 17 models and above will be given away, not iPhone 16. The giveaway event was announced in August, but the date was decided on Friday, when the sale of iPhone 18 began in India.

A WhatsApp group was created for the giveaway, Trehan said, and winners will be given a call to inform that they have won an iPhone.

"The only eligibility criterion is that all the members of the group have to write 'Jai Mata Di'. The winners will be chosen from those who have written 'Jai Mata Di'," Trehan said in the video.

The event is meant for residents of Chandigarh and Mohali, said Trehan, adding that 10 more cities will be announced on September 22.

"There is no financial constraint. We will soon expand this initiative," said Trehan.

He claimed to have already ordered 100 iPhone 17s and discussed arrangements for up to 1,000 iPhones. Initially, the plan was to distribute 100 iPhones in Chandigarh and 200 in Mohali.

Trehan also said that iPhones will be distributed gradually to prevent misuse and ensure transparency.

In the past, the businessman has organised many community events, the most recent being giving free petrol to people at select fuel stations. It was called 'petrol langar'.

In a video message, Trehan had said that coupons of Rs 500 for two-wheelers or three-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers will be distributed.

Before that, Trehan hosted another unconventional langar where he distributed Rs 500 currency notes outside a temple in Chandigarh.