"Wow": Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises 'Chewie' Robot That Transforms Kitchen Waste Into Soil

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon, took to social media to commend an innovative AI-powered robot called "Chewie" that converts household waste into useful material for organic farming. The robot, developed in Bengaluru, has garnered attention for its potential to tackle the city's waste management issues.

The AI-powered robot, 'Chewie', is designed to process domestic wet waste like vegetable peels, food scraps, and leftovers. It uses artificial intelligence to break down the waste and convert it into nutrient-rich soil within hours. This innovative device eliminates the need to store rotting waste, thereby reducing unpleasant odours and discomfort.

A video showcasing 'Chewie' in action went viral online, highlighting the potential of this compact machine to revolutionise household waste management. "Wow! Innovation for Bengaluru's home-produced wet garbage," Mazumdar-Shaw wrote while sharing the video of the kitchen robot.

Watch the video here:

Wow! Innovation for Bengaluru's home produced wet garbage pic.twitter.com/Zs5VnIXQp5 — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 29, 2025

While Mazumdar-Shaw praised the invention, others suggested that the city's municipality should consider adopting this technology to improve waste management practices.

One user wrote, "Wow. Brilliant! I think he should make these large machines and sell them to municipalities. Municipalities must pay house owners for depositing waste, as this waste can be converted to organic manure."

Another commented, "We need this on a bigger scale! Great one though."

A third said, "I love it!!! Indian minds can achieve anything. Kudos to the inventor."

A fourth added, "Wow, it's a nice machine, but for god's sake, stop using the AI term everywhere, it's just a machine with sensors and moving parts, there is nothing AI about it."