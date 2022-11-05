'Superman After Fying Through Delhi Air...': Pollution Sparks Meme Fest

As the air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate, people in the national capital are gasping for some fresh air. The city has been covered by a thick layer of smog and some schools have been forced to shut down due to the toxic air. Now, amid concerns over the pollution getting worse in the coming days, people have taken the opportunity to churn out some hilarious memes on the problem.

Breathing has become a task in the capital and this meme says it all.

Delhi pollution is a serious problem but these memes ????

Dilli walon smoke kar lena… yoga nahin ???? pic.twitter.com/6fFU5pVOGi — MrsG (@Marvellous_MrsG) November 4, 2022

It seems like even our superheroes can't stand the air pollution in Delhi.

Superman after flying through Delhi air for 10 min. pic.twitter.com/1TWGwv4IDy — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 7, 2017

This user echoed the sentiment of many Delhiites.

For some, the chances of Delhi getting rid of the pollution looked slim.

This user sought help from the romantic track Saans from Shah Rukh Khan's 2012 film Jab Tak Hain Jaan for this meme.

Delhi pollution mei peoples to cigarettes pic.twitter.com/Wu0VCOfj2z — Dr rAviroxaban???????? (@Bevacizumab2) November 4, 2022

Some users summed up the plight of those living in Delhi in a meme.

“Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi,” a user joked.

Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 4, 2022

One mandatory meme from the all-time favourite film Avengers: End Game.

We are enemy of our planet.#DELHIPOLLUTIONpic.twitter.com/c7yMEZP8xL — D Pandey -100% follow back (@DPandey34772113) November 3, 2022

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 431 on Saturday as air pollution remained to be in the severe category for a third consecutive day. The concentration of PM2.5 or the lung-damaging fine particles was above 460 micrograms per cubic metre, which is eight times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

In view of the increasingly toxic air, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that primary schools will be closed in the city from today. In addition, outdoor activities for students of classes V TO VII will also be restricted. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 50 per cent of the Delhi government office will work from home.

