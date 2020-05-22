World's Biggest Virtual Wave Crashes Against Glass In Optical Illusion

A giant virtual wave crashes against a glass box in South Korea as pedestrians pass below it. The epic art installation has been programmed into the world's biggest outdoor high-definition screen in Seoul, reports the Evening Standard. Described as an "anamorphic illusion", the realistic virtual wave appears once every hour on the 80-meters wide by 20-meters tall screen.

An anamorphic illusion is one where the viewer has to stand at a particular angle to properly see an image that otherwise appears distorted. In this case, the giant optical illusion shows a wave surging and crashing against a glass box.

Designed by D'strict - a firm that specialises in using immersive technology to create art - the installation has been titled Public Media Art #1 Wave. "We want to create overwhelming experiences," said Jun Lee, business Development Director at D'strict, to Stuff New Zealand.



The art installation was created on a 1,620sq meter smart screen using Samsung smart LED technology and took two months to complete. The screen's resolution is 7,840 x 1,952 pixels, which is nearly twice the resolution of ultra-high definition.

A video of the wave simulation was posted on YouTube one week ago, where it has collected over 4 lakh views and dozens of impressed comments.

"Absolutely gorgeous and inspired work. I wonder what other types of illusions could be achieved with this kind of technology," wrote one person in the comments section. "Sheer brilliance! I'm so jealous how South Koreans live in an exciting futurist yet transitional environment," another said.

