These World Sleep Day Jokes Taking Over Twitter Are So Relatable

World Sleep Day is celebrated to highlight the importance of sleeping well.

Shakespeare has famously called sleeping the "main course in life's feast". To celebrate the importance of good sleep, World Sleep Day is observed every year on March 13. Organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, this day aims to draw people's attention to sleep disorders and highlight the importance of sleeping well. As people around the world celebrate World Sleep Day today, Twitter users are having a field day creating memes and posting jokes on the microblogging platform. If you, like most people, love sleep, these tweets will definitely make you laugh out loud.

As World Sleep Day trends on Twitter, take a look at some of the funniest and most relatable jokes the hashtag has inspired:

A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything...

Sleeping is a best medicines..

😊😴😴😴🙏💞#WorldSleepDay#sleepypic.twitter.com/45Q3j6GlGQ — Thiru Dsouza🇮🇳 (@THIRUSouza) March 13, 2020

Friday, 13 March

World sleep day 2020

Le me👇 pic.twitter.com/h2DHphkqFd — Nayra Dhawan (@DhawanNayra) March 13, 2020

Many rued the fact that they were forced to work and earn a living on World Sleep Day

When it's #WorldSleepDay 😴 But you have to go to work in the morning pic.twitter.com/MsUldPeZFa — Iammanishdubey (@Iammanishdubey1) March 13, 2020

Omg I'm in office!! Now I'm gonna take leave for participating #WorldSleepDay 😆 pic.twitter.com/kSYjTcxOVQ — Sanjana harish (@Sanjanaharish3) March 13, 2020

Others used GIFs to describe the importance of sleep in their lives

The theme for World Sleep Day 2020 is 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet'. According to World Sleep Society, the theme will highlight the message that quality of life can be improved with healthy sleep.

"World Sleep Day 2020 will incorporate the slogan, 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet,' highlighting sleep's important place as a pillar of health, allowing for better decision making and cognitive understanding in even big issues, such as our planet," the society explained on its website.

Here are some tips to help you improve your sleep quality.

