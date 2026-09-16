World Ozone Day: UN Marks 2026 Theme "Global Action For A Cooler Planet"

The United Nations marked World Ozone Day or (International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer) on September 16, with this year's theme focused on global action for a cooler planet, celebrating the Montreal Protocol and the impact of its Kigali Amendment ten years after it was adopted.

The UN says the Montreal Protocol has proved that science-based policy, wide participation, strong compliance, steady funding and good partnerships can bring real results. Through these steps, the treaty has helped protect the ozone layer and also allowed countries and industries to move to safer, greener alternatives while still growing their economies.

According to the UN, building on this, the Kigali Amendment has widened the Protocol's reach by driving the global phase-down of HFCs, which are strong greenhouse gases, while speeding up the shift to more efficient and sustainable cooling methods. Over the last ten years, Kigali has shown that development goals can go hand in hand with energy-efficient technology, stronger industry and innovation in the cooling sector.

The ozone layer is a thin shield of gas that protects the Earth from harmful sun rays, helping to preserve life on the planet. Certain man-made chemicals, known as halocarbons, have long been known to damage this layer. These include CFCs, HCFCs, halons and other substances that release chlorine or bromine into the atmosphere.

The day itself goes back to 1994, when the UN General Assembly chose 16 September to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Montreal Protocol in 1987. On September 16, 2009, the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol became the first treaties in UN history to be ratified by every country in the world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that as temperatures rise and extreme heat becomes more common, access to efficient cooling can save lives, and that this need must be met fairly and sustainably.

To mark the day, the UN Environment Programme's Ozone Secretariat has put together a social media package in six languages, including cards, posters and suggested messages for the public.