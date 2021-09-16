International Day For Preservation Of Ozone Layer And Its Significance

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is on September 16 every year

A fragile shield of gas protects the Earth from the harmful rays of the sun. But this shield, called the ozone layer, is threatened by industrial and other forms of pollution. The thinning of the protective layer, if left unchecked, will eventually expose humans to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, particularly the harmful UVB-type radiation, known to cause skin cancer and induce cataract formation.

They are also known to cause damage to plants and marine ecosystems. So, to raise awareness about the need to protect this layer, the world observes International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 16 every year.

Marking this global event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari aske everyone on the Koo microblogging website to spread awareness about the depletion of ozone layer and find solutions to preserve it. His message was: “Save Ozone, Save Earth.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, too, marked the day by tweeting that “through joint climate action, we can win the race against the existential threat of climate change”, and added the hashtag ‘OzoneDay'

The cooperation we have seen to successfully protect and heal the ozone layer is what we desperately need now to address the climate crisis.



Through joint #ClimateAction, we can win the race against the existential threat of climate change. #OzoneDay — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 16, 2021

On its official Twitter handle, the United Nations wrote that the healing of the ozone layer was an example of how the world can come together to address global challenges, such as the climate crisis.

The ongoing healing of the ozone layer is an inspirational example of how the world can come together to address global challenges, such as the climate crisis.



The ongoing healing of the ozone layer is an inspirational example of how the world can come together to address global challenges, such as the climate crisis. — United Nations

India's Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav called for renewing “our pledge to create awareness” on the depletion of the ozone layer and devise solutions to preserve it.

On the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, let us renew our pledge to create awareness on the depletion of the ozone layer and devise solutions to preserve it. — Bhupender Yadav

International Day For The Preservation Of The Ozone Layer 2021: History

The day finds its origin in the Montreal Protocol that regulates the production and consumption of nearly 100 man-made chemicals referred to as ozone depleting substances (ODS). It was adopted in 1987 and is the only UN treaty that has been ratified by all 198 member-states. In 1994, the UN General Assembly declared September 16 as the International Day for the Prevention of the Ozone Layer. A united global effort meant that the hole in the ozone layer is healing. The Montreal Protocol's main objective is to protect the ozone layer by curbing global production and consumption of substances that deplete it.

International Day For The Preservation Of The Ozone Layer 2021: Theme

Every year, World Ozone Day is celebrated with a theme for targeted results. This year's theme highlights ‘Montreal Protocol - Keeping us, our food, and vaccines cool.'