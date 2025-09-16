World Ozone Day 2025: Date, History, Theme, Significance And More

World Ozone Day 2025: Ozone is the protective layer of Earth, shielding the planet from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation and allowing life to blossom, safeguarding ecosystems and human health. World Ozone Day or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed annually on September 16 to raise awareness about the importance of the ozone layer and how its depletion could cause a global catastrophe.

World Ozone Day: History

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the Montreal Protocol, an environmental agreement that was signed in 1987. The protocol regulates the production and consumption of nearly 100 man-made chemicals referred to as ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

On September 16, 2009, the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol became the first treaties in the history of the United Nations to achieve universal ratification.

World Ozone Day 2025: Theme

The theme for this year's World Ozone Day is "From science to global action" -- celebrating the historic achievement from 40 years ago, when nations came together under the Vienna Convention for the protection of the ozone layer.

The Montreal Protocol and Vienna Convention remain crucial for monitoring ozone and UV radiation levels, as well as ozone-depleting substances and other chemicals, such as hydrofluorocarbons (greenhouse gases), being phased out under the Kigali Amendment.

"40 years ago, nations came together to take the first step in protecting the ozone layer, guided by science, united in action," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The Vienna Convention and its Montreal Protocol became a landmark of multilateral success. Today, the ozone layer is healing. This achievement reminds us that when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible," he added.

World Ozone Day 2025: Significance

The day is intended to make the global community understand the importance as well as the impact of the ozone layer. The thinning of the ozone layer, if allowed, poses an existential threat to humanity. The day highlights the importance of adhering to the commitments made under the Montreal Protocol.

Current Condition Of The Ozone Layer

The ozone layer is on track to return to 1980s levels by the middle of this century, with the 2024 Antarctic ozone hole smaller than in recent years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a new report.

The 2024 Antarctic ozone hole peaked with a maximum ozone mass deficit of 46.1 million tonnes on September 29, smaller than the large holes observed between 2020 and 2023.