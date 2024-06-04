World Environment Day 2024: Why Is It Celebrated On June 5?

World Environment Day 2024: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the global host this year

Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is observed across the globe to reinforce and sustain awareness around environmental action. Together, we can make a difference by adopting sustainable habits, conserving resources, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Whether it's planting trees, reducing waste, or supporting renewable energy, every small step counts.



The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the primary agency that is behind this celebration. Through campaigns, events, and initiatives, World Environment Day inspires individuals and communities to make changes, fostering a sense of urgency and addressing environmental challenges for a sustainable future.

History of World Environment Day

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 5 as World Environment Day during the Stockholm Conference in 1972. It was the first world conference to make environmental protection a major issue. The UNEP was established in the same year. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1973. The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1973 under the theme 'Only One Earth'.

Today, 193 member states are part of the UNEP and mark this day by organising various programmes.

Theme of World Environment Day

This year, the theme of World Environment Day is - ''Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.'' According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, up to 40 per cent of the planet's land is degraded, directly affecting half of the world's population. The number and duration of droughts has increased by 29 per cent since 2000 - without urgent action, droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world's population by 2050," the United Nations official website wrote.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the global host for World Environment Day 2024, reaffirming its commitment to protect the environment and promote sustainable development, in line with the Vision 2030 goals.

Celebrations of World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, offices, schools, government, other organisations and local bodies hold events to raise awareness about environmental causes and involve local people to tackle plastic pollution and take action to protect the environment for healthy life.