World Environmental Health Day 2024: Know History, Theme And Importance Of This Day

World Environment Health Day 2024: The day recognises the impact of environmental factors

World Environmental Health Day 2024 is observed annually on September 26. The day highlights the significance of fostering a safe and healthy environment, tackling key issues such as clean air, water, sanitation, pollution control, and waste management. It serves as a reminder that the health of our planet is closely tied to our well-being, and neglecting environmental protection endangers both nature and ourselves.

History of World Environmental Health Day 2024

The International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) established World Environmental Health Day in 2011 to emphasize the importance of environmental care for human health.

Our environment's state profoundly affects both physical and mental health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), creating healthier environments could prevent nearly one-quarter of the global disease burden. Clean air, stable climate patterns, access to safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, safe chemical use, sustainable agriculture, health-supportive urban areas, and conservation of nature are key practices for maintaining a healthy environment, all contributing to public health.

Since we interact with our environment daily, its impact on our health is considerable. Keeping the environment healthy is crucial for protecting ourselves from environmental hazards-physical, chemical, and biological-that can lead to illnesses such as cancer, respiratory disorders, asthma, and allergies.

The primary goal of this day is to raise awareness about environmental health. Universities and colleges often host conferences and workshops to educate the younger generation on the importance of addressing environmental challenges. Public events, including environmental protection drives and health camps, are also organized to engage communities and highlight the vital role of environmental health in public well-being.

Theme of World Environmental Health Day 2024

The theme for 2024 is "Environmental Health: Creating Resilient Communities through Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation." It emphasizes the link between environmental health, climate change, and disaster risk management, calling for resilient communities that can address health risks related to climate change and natural disasters.