'Think Each Day As World Environment Day': Expert Gives Big Message

World Environment Day was started in 1972.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, serves as a poignant reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and sustain our planet. Established by the United Nations in 1970s, this day has become a global platform for raising awareness and prompting action on pressing environmental issues. One of the most critical challenges of our time is climate change - a phenomenon that threatens ecosystems, economies and communities worldwide. It refers to significant changes in global temperatures, and is considered a natural phenomenon, scientific evidence overwhelmingly indicates that human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, have accelerated these changes.

Experts and industry leaders have been expressing concerns about climate change.

"Every day, our regular activities - from driving cars to using electricity - generate carbon emissions, significantly impacting our planet's health and contributing to climate change. Excess carbon intensifies global warming, leading to melting glaciers, rising sea levels and extreme weather events like floods and droughts. We are already seeing these impact today with the massive heatwave engulfing India at the moment," said Tanya Singhal, founder, Mynzo Carbon and SolarArise.

If we want to reduce the impact of climate change, it very important to reduce carbon footprints and levels of major pollutants.

"Understanding the extent of our carbon footprint is crucial because you cannot reduce what you cannot measure. Once aware, individuals can adopt mindful practices to reduce their emissions. This doesn't necessarily require a complete lifestyle overhaul. Instead, through small, consistent changes - like opting for public transport/car pooling, reducing energy consumption, using smart devices, adopting renewable energy sources, managing waste efficiently and supporting sustainable products - we can make significant strides in diminishing our environmental impact," said Ms Singhal.

"Each of us, by taking these steps, contributes to safeguarding the planet for future generations and ensuring a sustainable, healthier environment for all. Small is big here! And only when we think of each day as World Environment Day, can we make sustainability our second nature and save the planet," she added.

On World Environment Day 2024, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is placing billboards in cities across the country with a stark message about what scientists say is the single most effective thing individuals can do to save the planet: Go vegan.

"Our planet is in danger because the meat, egg, and dairy industries bulldoze precious forests to make way for the animals they use and kill and the crops to feed them while spewing greenhouse gasses that worsen the climate catastrophe," says PETA India Manager of Vegan Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja.

The United Nations states that animal agriculture is responsible for nearly a fifth of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions and that raising animals for food is "one of the top two or three most significant contributors to the most serious environmental problems, at every scale from local to global". The production of meat and dairy, including curd and cheese, accounts for about 60 per cent of all food-related greenhouse gas emissions, said PETA.