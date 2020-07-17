World Emoji Day 2020: Can You Guess These Names, Places, Animals And Things Using Just Emojis?

Guessing games have flooded social media on World Emoji Day 2020 (Representative Image)

Every year, World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17. And every year, a number of guessing games flood social media on the occasion of World Emoji Day. This unofficial holiday has been observed every year since 2014 and has been deemed a "global celebration of emojis" - the ideograms and smileys that help inject some expression into online text conversations. World Emoji Day was founded by Jeremy Burge, the creator of Emojipedia, which is an unofficial Wikipedia for emojis.

On World Emoji Day 2020, several brands have shared guessing games on social media. The rules are very simple - look at the emojis and try to guess what they represent.

How many personalities, travel destinations, delicious dishes and animals can you name using just emojis as clues? Take a look and the puzzles below and find out:

Can you decode the names of these dishes?

Celebrate this Emoji Day with the Havells Prolife Grande Airfryer. Guess the name of the dish and use an emoji to tell us how you feel about food!#HappyEmojiDay#EmojiDay



How about this idiom in a puzzle shared by the British Council:

This #WorldEmojiDay, we want you to guess the idiom depicted here. Write your answer as a comment below! #IELTSCharadespic.twitter.com/zIMiJteE1l — British Council (@kwBritish) July 16, 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad cricket team players - but as emojis. How many can you guess correctly?

Now try the same thing with Kings XI Punjab...

Can you figure out what dog breeds these emojis represent?

How many countries can you identify?

We will post the answers later today in the comments???? — Isle of Man Post Office (@IOMPOSTOFFICE) July 17, 2020

An easy one: How many Disney movies have you watched from among these?

????????‍♀️In honour of #WorldEmojiDay, can you guess the Disney movies from the emojies? ????‍♂️✨ pic.twitter.com/SDUnX7PYBk — Mall of the South (@mallofthesouth) July 17, 2020

And finally, guess one of the most critical practices that can help the world fight the coronavirus pandemic:

This #WorldEmojiDay, we are testing your knowledge and giving you a chance to guess one of the most critical & good practices that will help us fight through the tough times of #COVID19.



Share your answers in the comments section. #SwachhBharatSwasthBharat#WorldEmojiDay2020pic.twitter.com/KfRJN7ecy8 — Swachh Bharat I #IndiaFightsCorona (@swachhbharat) July 17, 2020

How many were you able to guess? Let us know using the comments section.