World Emoji Day: From Pandemic To Social Issues, Emojis Say It All

World Emoji Day 2020: Find out your favourite emoji today

It's #WorldEmojiDay today! Yes there is such a day and social media is abuzz with all about emojis. An emoji can be described as a digital form of expression of your feelings. Communication in the virtual world today is practically incomplete without it. Whatever may be the occasion - a congratulatory message, a festival, happiness, hunger or a condolence message - there is an emoji for everything. No words are needed.

In the time of coronavirus pandemic when social distance is the new normal and you want to hug your friend 'safely' - an emoji will help you.

Caption this emoji from Emoji Kitchen.

We'll go first



“When you need to send a safe air hug.”#WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/C18CAe6bWS — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 17, 2020

Coronavirus-inspired emojis seem to be a hot favourite on Twitter. Here is another one reminding some of us who had to pack in household cleaning and washing in between work from home during the lockdown.

What does this emoji remind you of?



Our answer: When bartan duty comes back to haunt you, every morning #WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/4j4FcKtWn4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 17, 2020

The 'Utterly Butterly Delicious' Amul girl tweeted a pun on a popular Bollywood song of the yester years!

#Amul Topical: Today is #WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/z2eDUQDuDq

The United Nation Women's Twitter handle put out a profound message on World Emoji Day, It said, "Happy #WorldEmojiDay! Here are six women's issues that you should know about explained in emojis." From - inequality to racism, discrimination and violence the tweet at a glance expresses it all.

Happy #WorldEmojiDay! Here are 6 women's issues that you should know about explained in emojis.https://t.co/5HYxBSCq3L — UN Women (@UN_Women) July 17, 2020

How are you celebrating #WorldEmojiDay? Since 'Thank God It's Friday', plan a fun evening with friends and family and play a game with emojis. You can also draw emojis with your children.

Here's wishing you Happy #WorldEmojiDay!