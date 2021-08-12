On World Elephant Day, A Special Treat For Jumbos At Delhi Zoo

Elephants at Delhi Zoo received special food on the occasion of World Elephant Day 2021.

World Elephant Day was founded on August 12, 2012, as the result of a collaboration between Thailand-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims. Since then, World Elephant Day has been observed every year on August 12. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the issues threatening elephants. According to its website, World Elephant Day is "the vehicle by which organizations and individuals can rally together to give voice to the issues threatening elephants." Shrinking habitats and illegal poaching for the trade of elephant ivory are just two of the most serious issues that the elephant population faces today. World Elephant Day is a way to raise awareness and rally support for these issues - and it does so through partnering up with elephant conservation organisations. The World Elephant Society also urges individuals and organisations to mark this day with their own events across the globe.

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the Delhi Zoo had a special treat in store for its gentle giants. The National Zoological Park in Delhi is home to two Asian elephants, Laxmi and Hira. On World Elephant Day, they received a fruity treat of watermelon, apples, coconuts and more, a photo shared by the zoo shows.

"Elephants in NZP were offered special food today on the occasion of World Elephant Day," Delhi Zoo wrote while sharing the picture on Twitter.

Meanwhile, elephants at the Wildlife SOS sanctuary in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, also received a special treat today. Elephants rescued from circuses and temples were treated to a feast of their favourite fruits and vegetables to celebrate World Elephant Day, according to news agency Reuters.

In Karnataka, the Bannerghatta Zoo announced a new programme. "On World Elephant Day BBP is introducing new programme to involve citizens to provide their services to zoo in form of fodder harvesting through donation services at zoo. The harvested fodder will be fed to the elephants by the mahouts," the zoo announced on Twitter.

"World Elephant Day is a rallying call for people to support organizations that are working to stop the illegal poaching and trade of elephant ivory and other wildlife products, protect wild elephant habitat, and provide sanctuaries and alternative habitats for domestic elephants to live freely," said Patricia Sims, World Elephant Day Co-Founder