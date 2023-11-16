Man Claims He Saw Mohammed Shami's 7-Wicket Semi-Final Haul In Dream, Internet Stunned

Mohammed Shami was the star of India's win over New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the star of India's win over New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The 33-year-old took seven wickets, recording the best-ever wicket haul by the Indian bowler in 50-over World Cup history. He is being congratulated by fans from across the world. But one social media user claimed to have dreamt of Shami's seven-wicket haul a day before the semi-final clash and his post on X (formerly Twitter) is now viral.

The user named Dan Mateo shared a post on November 14, a day before the semi-final clash saying, "Saw a dream where Shami took 7 wickets in the semi final."

Saw a dream where Shami took 7 wickets in the semi final ☠️ — Don Mateo (@DonMateo_X14) November 14, 2023

The post performed moderately, but users started talking about it as soon as India won defeated New Zealand after Virat Kohli's brilliant century and Shami's record-breaking haul.

It has now been viewed 1.7 million times and amassed several reactions from cricket fans, who asked Mr Mateo to make a similar prediction for the final on November 19.

"Please take a deep sleep and script the winning final for us," commented one user. "Blud was there when they were writing the WC script," said another.

Many users asked him to dream about their future. Some even asked if he can actually look into the future and tell them who will be the next US President.

Mr Mateo posted a follow-up tweet, saying he too is stunned.

Shami took seven wickets for 57 runs off 9.5 overs at an economy rate of 5.79. His bowling figures are also the fifth-best in World Cup history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 being the best.

The pace veteran also completed 50 World Cup wickets, becoming only the seventh bowler to do so. Shami is also the fastest to get there, reaching the milestone in just 17 innings, surpassing Mitchell Starc's (Australia) record of 19 innings.