Man Orders 240 Incense Sticks From Swiggy To 'Manifest' India's World Cup Win

The exchange between Swiggy and the man went viral on social media.

India defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by 70 runs on Wednesday. The high-octane match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Though India put up a high score - 397 - there were anxious moments for millions of people watching the match on television. One of them - from Thane near Mumbai - ordered 240 incense sticks to "manifest" India's win. The information was shared by Swiggy, which has an instant delivery platform called Instamart, on X (formerly Twitter).

Interestingly, the person who placed the order, responded the Swiggy's now viral tweet, confirming he placed such a big order.

haan bhay that someone from thane mai hi hoon. poore ilaake mein itna manifest karenge ki poora ilaaka dhuaan dhuaan ho jaayega 😤 https://t.co/l8zDNYqI6zpic.twitter.com/IXJ6AO3c5R — gordon (@gordonramashray) November 15, 2023

The accompanying photo shows a potato being used as an incense burner with dozens of sticks placed on it. The thing is kept in a steel plate with television showing the match in the background.

"Someone from thane just ordered 240 incense sticks. We are praying with you @ person from thane," Swiggy said in its post on X.

The person who placed the order replied saying, "Haan bhay that someone from thane mai hi hoon. Poore ilaake mein itna manifest karenge ki poora ilaaka dhuaan dhuaan ho jaayega (Yes, I am that someone from Thane. I will manifest so much in the entire area that the entire area will be filled with smoke)."

The tweet gained a lot of traction on the microblogging platform with users posting hilarious comments.

"Manifestor of the match," commented one user. "Watch the AQI," said another.

"Thanks, your contribution will not be forgotten, a third user said.

India remained unbeaten in the tournament and Virat Kohli made the win extra special by hitting a record-breaking 50th one-day international century during an innings of 117 as he surpassed the mark of 49 centuries he had shared with retired India great Sachin Tendulkar.

New Zealand, losing finalists at the last two World Cups, struggled while chasing an imposing target of 398, despite Daryl Mitchell's fine 134.