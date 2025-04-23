World Book And Copyright Day 2025: Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated on April 23 every year. This day is observed globally to promote the love for reading and writing. The event transcends borders, promoting the joy of reading, the power of publishing and the importance of protecting intellectual property through copyright laws. On this day, various activities are organised all over the world to promote the passion for books and reading. Moreover, it works towards creating awareness of the importance of education and literacy. World Book and Copyright Day is also known as International Day of the Book or World Book Day.

World Book And Copyright Day 2025 Theme

This year's theme for World Book and Copyright Day is "The role of literature in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", which highlights literature's pivotal role in driving progress towards the SDGs. It emphasises how literature can inspire action and awareness across key global issues such as poverty, hunger, inequality, and more.

World Book And Copyright Day 2025 History

World Book and Copyright Day boasts a rich history dating back to 1995. This day, designated by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), is a global celebration of literature and its creators. The symbolic choice of April 23rd coincides with the anniversaries of several literary giants whose works continue to inspire readers and writers across generations. These include William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega - names forever etched in the annals of literary history.

World Book Day 2025 Significance

The core objective of this day is to encourage people, especially children and young adults, to discover the magic of books. By celebrating books and authors, UNESCO underscores the power of literature to promote cultural diversity, multilingualism, and the exchange of ideas.

The Role of Copyright World Book and Copyright Day also shines a light on copyright protection. Copyright laws are essential for safeguarding the rights of authors, publishers, and all creative minds. They ensure creators receive recognition and fair compensation for their intellectual efforts, fostering a thriving literary and artistic landscape.

World Book Day 2025 Celebration

On this day, a global outpouring of events and activities takes place. Book fairs, author readings, workshops, storytelling sessions, and discussions on copyright issues come alive worldwide. From schools and libraries to bookstores and cultural institutions, diverse entities collaborate to promote literacy and raise awareness about intellectual property rights.

