World Book Day: Date And This Year’s Theme 

World Book Day is marked on April 23. The day is observed to celebrate the love of reading and learning new things. A number of events and campaigns are organised to encourage people to read.

World Book Day 2023 Theme

For this year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has picked “Indigenous Languages!” as the theme. The official statement read, “Indigenous and local languages feature as part of the World Book Capital Network Charter, and the Charter recognizes a less rigid concept of ‘the book', i.e., acknowledging various forms of literature (including oral traditions).”

It added, “Of the almost 7,000 existing languages – many of which are fast disappearing – the majority are spoken by indigenous peoples who represent the greater part of the world's cultural diversity.”

History and Significance

On this day, UNESCO along with international organisers, who represent the three major sections publishers, libraries and booksellers, pick a capital to celebrate World Book and Copyrights Day.

The day also marks the death anniversaries of some famous authors including William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. In 1995, at UNESCO's General Conference in Paris, the date was picked to “pay worldwide tribute to books and authors on this date, encouraging everyone to access books.”

In her special message to mark the day, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said, “Indeed, books are vital vehicles to access, transmit and promote education, science, culture and information worldwide."

Celebrations

The United Nations has marked the day by sharing a creative GIF on Twitter. The message read, “​​Books have the ability to transport the mind & captivate the soul. For many people, books provide both pleasure & comfort, especially during times of uncertainty.”

The Nobel Prize's official Twitter account has shared a quote by Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the 1913 Nobel Prize in Literature. It read, “"The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence."

Wishing everyone a very happy World Book Day.