UK Boy Dresses Up As Prince Harry On World Book Day, Photo Goes Viral

Ellis Wright's mother is a make-up artist.

A three-year-old boy transformed into Prince Harry and even posed with a huge cover of his autobiography 'Spare' on the World Book Day. Ellis Wright was able to dress like the Duke of Sussex with the help of his mother and make-up artist and hair stylist Melissa Wright, according to Wales Online. She used children's hair spray and face paint to create the ginger hair and beard to dress him up for his school event, the outlet added. The photo of the boy soon became popular on social media and was liked by several users.

"I was a bit worried because I guess it is a controversial topic because everybody does have quite a big opinion. Essentially, it is just fun," she was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

"As he's only three, I was giving him some suggestions - the typical sort of Julia Donaldson characters or things three-year-olds would like to be read. Then, he was like, 'no, no I don't want that one'," Ms Wright added.

World Book Day is a registered charity in the UK that promotes reading for pleasure for young children. Its goal is to provide every child with their own book and to develop a habit for reading.

The day is celebrated more than a month before the World Book and Copyright Day, an annual event organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The website of the UK charity says that it celebrates the World Book Day on March 2. It adds that they want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them.