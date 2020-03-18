Working From Home With Kids? These Hilarious 'Tips' Might Help

Coronavirus pandemic has forced many to work from home.

With schools being shut down around the world and companies encouraging work from home amid coronavirus fears, a number of parents now find themselves in the unenviable position of working in close proximity to their children. As jokes and complaints about working from home with children flood social media, IPS officer Pankaj Nain took to Twitter to offer some 'tips' to parents.

Mr Nain took to the microblogging platform last night to share a lighthearted post about dealing with noisy and/or mischevious children for parents struggling to concentrate on work. "For those who are finding it difficult to work from home," he wrote, adding two laughing-face emojis at the end and posting a picture that has left many amused. Take a look:

For those who are finding it difficult to work from home 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jx5ZAFn1ZA — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

Mr Nain's tweet has collected over 1,800 'likes' and dozens of comments. The IPS officer soon followed it up with another hilarious 'tip' for parents working from home.

In a video he shared on Twitter, a father is seen camouflaging himself into a couch when his daughter comes looking from him. "Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity," wrote Mr Nain while sharing the video.

Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity 😆😆#CoronaVirusOutbreakpic.twitter.com/c0aUsRWdCz — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

The two posts together have collected hundreds of amused comments and reactions.

Can't stop laughing at this. . — Vijaita Thakur (@thakurvijaita1) March 17, 2020

😂😂😂😂 — Mohit Singhal (@singhal_iam) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, hundreds of parents on social media have complained about their children disrupting their work. These hilarious tweets provide some much-needed comic relief in difficult times. See for yourself:

Here is our family's current schedule. I am available for life coaching services. pic.twitter.com/0Ar5Jz2TqY — Jen Fulwiler (@jenfulwiler) March 14, 2020

Working from home with kids

pic.twitter.com/Oj7XTZSjfd — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) March 17, 2020

Me today v. Me 4 weeks from now after being home for a month with my kids while trying to WFH: pic.twitter.com/C6F7l5WRNd — the trevor (@the_trevor) March 17, 2020

In USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended against gatherings of 50 people or more over the next two months. In India, over the last couple of weeks, state after state has shut down schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls. Delhi on Monday banned weekly markets and all gatherings by more than 50 people, while also shuttering night clubs, gyms and swimming pools.

These measures come as public health officials recommend social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. A video going viral online explains how social distancing can save lives.