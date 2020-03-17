Viral Video: How Social Distancing Can Save Lives During Coronavirus Epidemic

A video going viral online highlights the importance of social distancing.

People across the world are being encouraged to practice self-isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of the highly-infectious novel coronavirus. In USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended against gatherings of 50 people or more over the next two months. Closer home, over the last couple of weeks, state after state has shut down schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls. Delhi on Monday banned weekly markets and all gatherings by more than 50 people, while also shuttering night clubs, gyms and swimming pools.

While some have called these measures extreme, a video going viral online explains the importance of social distancing in the times of coronavirus.

According to Today, the animated video was created by husband and wife artist team. It shows a row of matches catching fire until one 'steps out' of the queue and prevents the fire from spreading any further.

"Do your part and stay home. It's all we can do," artist Juan Delcan, who directed the 3D clip, wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Do your part and stay home. It's all we can do. pic.twitter.com/dLOkV3znNe — juan delcan (@juan_delcan) March 16, 2020

One version of the 12-second clip has collected more than 2 million views on Twitter since being shared online two days ago. It has also garnered praise for explaining a complex matter in a simple way.

Excellent demonstration of a very simple concept! I can picture House trying that example using Wilson's possesions. — robjt265 (@robjt265) March 15, 2020

Brilliant. Best conceivable visual to #FlattenTheCurve. — Victoria Brownworth ☣ (@VABVOX) March 16, 2020

Valentina Izaguirre, designed and styled the set for the video, told Today that she and her partner wanted to reach out to youngsters through the video.

"We wanted to reach younger people who are not taking this seriously," the 48-year-old explained. "One of the most touching messages we received, was from a kid who said our visual helped him to realize the severity of the situation."

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.