"Worked 13 Hours, Still Got Scolded": Techie's Post On Office Politics Goes Viral

A techie's candid post about facing workplace politics and feeling unappreciated despite working overtime has struck a chord online. Sharing his experience on Reddit, the fresher revealed he had worked for over 13 hours to solve a technical issue, only to be publicly rebuked by his manager for being "too slow."

The employee, who graduated just last year and recently entered the IT industry, said he initially felt proud after resolving a complicated problem. However, during a team meeting the next day, he was left "broken to the core" when his manager criticised him in front of colleagues.

"So basically yesterday I literally worked 13+ hours to solve an issue and was quite happy that I solved it, but in today's meeting, I got scolded by the manager for working this slow in front of everyone," he wrote.

The situation worsened when the techie's senior - instead of explaining the actual reason behind the delay - shifted the blame onto him. The fresher clarified that missing files had caused the task to take longer than expected, not his inefficiency.

Feeling "really demotivated" and contemplating leaving the team, the techie found support from several experienced professionals on the platform. Many shared similar experiences, offering advice on how to manage workplace conflict, handle unfair criticism, and maintain morale in challenging environments.

The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussions on office politics, the pressures faced by freshers in the corporate world, and the importance of empathy and proper mentorship in workplaces.

A user wrote, "Yes speak up in meetings, no matter who is present."

Another user wrote, "Now you know that your senior will throw you under the bus anytime he makes mistake. Learn from this. Next time if any task is given and you need his/her help, it's better to create a group chat or ask over email. May be don't involve manager right away but keep some proofs with you. Even if now you have any proof of missing files, then go ahead and drop an email to your manager showing the proof that it was not your mistake. You will need to manage such people tactfully so that their egos are not hurt and you are able to get your work done without being a victim of any office politics."

"I know how you must be feeling right now. Let me tell you something, never take any decisions when you are super angry or super happy. Play along until you get a real job you deserve," the third user advised.