Women Rush To Enter Moving Mumbai Local, Video Sparks Debate Online

Thousands of people take the famous Mumbai locals for commuting to various places. The local trains are the lifeline of the city and it is impossible to imagine Mumbai without its trains. Now, a video which captures a regular scenario at the local has gone viral on the internet. The clip which was posted on X, formerly Twitter by user "The Skin Doctor" shows a moving local train which was about to stop at a station. However, before it could stop, women started entering the train to save themselves a seat.

The video puts a spotlight on how normal it is for Mumbaikars to pull off such dangerous stunts. The clip has gone viral with over 89,000 views on X and has the song 'Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' playing in the background.

"You'll find this sad, scary, substandard living. But the affluent, wokes living comfortably in South Bombay glamorise this as the 'spirit of Mumbai', a 'jhunjhuna' given to the common Mumbaikars so that they feel better about their misery and don't ask for better infrastructure," he wrote.

You'll find this sad, scary, substandard living. But the affluent, wokes living comfortably in South Bombay glamorize this as the 'spirit of Mumbai', a 'jhunjhuna' given to the common Mumbaikars so that they feel better about their misery and don't ask for better infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/3pARetar3A — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 16, 2023

The video sparked a debate online. While a section of users said that people had no choice but to rush onto the train so that they don't have to stand and jostle in the crowd for the long journey back home, the other section pointed out that safety should be prioritised.

"All seats on any train are occupied by the time it stops at the station. After a long day at the office, it's difficult to commute for 2.5 hours standing on a crowded train. Don't forget 75 per cent of these women go from work to home to work again, a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Many women use this travel time to cut vegetables in the train, to save time. It's easy to pass judgements, you need to experience it to empathise with these women. Life is not easy, especially for the middle class in Mumbai."

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Bollywood glamorised the Bombay dream which led to massive migration after the 70s and it has ended like this for millions."

"Mumbai never got its due .. No proper infrastructure .. & we get to listen to that sick to the brim line - Mumbai Spirit," another user wrote.

"That's what you get when you try your level best to put obstacles in development projects in the name of nature and all," the third user commented.

"They have accepted misery as a challenge to Struggle," the fourth user wrote.

