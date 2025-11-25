"Women Have A Life Too": Why A US Woman Gently Scolded An Indian Traveller

A viral social-media post by Indian travel blogger and Instagram influencer Abhishek recounts a memorable encounter at the Tiger Cave Temple (Wat Tham Suea) in Krabi, Thailand, one that turned into an unexpected lesson on age, assumptions and gender.

Abhishek says he was part of a trekking group at the famed temple when he noticed a woman he guessed to be in her 50s navigating the steep climb with ease. Impressed, he told her: "At this age you're trekking, hats off to you."

To his surprise, she replied gently but firmly: "Why are you referring to my age?" The US-based traveller added that she had already visited India and understood the cultural context. She stressed that life for women doesn't end at 30 or 35 and they weren't simply meant to raise children or become grandparents.

Abhishek immediately apologised. The woman's reply: "It's okay, you're influenced by the context and place you grew up in. But you need to understand that women too have a life."

Towards the end of the video, Abhishek poses a thoughtful question to his viewers: Isn't it true that in nearly 85% of India's rural areas, a woman's life, dreams, and aspirations are often sidelined after the age of 35, reduced mostly to roles of marriage and motherhood?

The post resonated with his followers and highlighted a broader cultural conversation about age, gender roles and travel. Several Instagram users shared heartfelt responses to the video. One woman commented, "It's a delight to listen to you," while another wrote, "Beautiful words and thanks for making this."

A third user offered a more reflective take on Hindi, translated as: "Well said, brother. India is caught in a sheep mentality, everyone blindly follows societal expectations. We're born to live our own lives, yet we often live by what society or 'Chaar Log' might say. Marry - because of what people will think; have children-for the same reason. If it's a girl, have a boy to carry the family name; if it's a boy, have a girl to complete the picture. In fulfilling these expectations, the life we truly wanted slips away. And by the time we realize it, it's often too late. Is this really why we're here?"