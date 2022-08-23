Video: Among Bikini-Clad Tourists, Woman's Beach Stroll In Saree

In the clip, a woman is wearing a saree while strolling on a beach.

No matter which part of the world you are in, you always represent the country you come from. And, your identity is often reflected in the clothes you wear, the food you eat and the language you speak. Now, a video that has gone viral on social media reiterates this fact. In the clip, a woman is wearing a saree, in a style native to parts of North India, while strolling on a beach.

What made the video interesting is the fact that the visuals suggest that the beach is located outside India. Moreover, the woman is the only one in a saree among several bikini-clad tourists on the beach, making her stand out.

अरे काकी कहां पहुंच गई ???????? pic.twitter.com/tQkIsGRuWD

— Rishika gurjar (@Rishikagurjjar) August 22, 2022

The video has garnered over 99k views and has been shared widely on Twitter. Several users praised the woman for not succumbing to the pressure of fitting in while travelling to a foreign location and dressing as per one's comfort.

Speaking of Indians wearing sarees abroad, a few months ago, hundreds of women – most of whom were doctors and bankers – marked their presence at Britain's famous Royal Ascot race meeting, draped in nine yards of elegance.