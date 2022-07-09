Woman Was Craving For 'Ghar Ka Khaana' And Told Her Friend. Then This Happened...

Her friend's mother began sending her foodstuff on a regular basis.

Staying away from home is a big deal since people have to leave all the care, the loved ones, and most importantly, mother's love behind. They have to stay away from home, either for studies or employment, but one thing they all have in common is that they miss 'ghar ka khaana' - what their mothers prepare at home.

An incident is winning hearts on social media where a woman has shared how she got to taste home-made food while staying away from home. The user named Shruberry took to Twitter to share her story.

Been complaining about mess food to friend and he told his mom, so his mom's been sending me food almost everyday. I said I couldn't accept it anymore because I don't have time to make anything and return the tiffins and now she sends these little notes. Humans are top tier >> pic.twitter.com/qBcM8EfmQi — shruberry (blue tick) (@psychedamygdala) July 7, 2022

"Been complaining about mess food to friend and he told his mom, so his mom's been sending me food almost every day. I said I couldn't accept it anymore because I don't have time to make anything and return the tiffins and now, she sends these little notes. Humans are top tier," she posted on Twitter.

Her friend's mother began sending her foodstuff on a regular basis. The woman also stated that she couldn't take the tiffin boxes any longer because she had nothing to offer in return. Then her friend's mother began sending notes with the tiffin.

The Twitter user posted one of her notes in the post along with the tiffin she used to get. It reads, "Enjoy the food. Children shouldn't bother about sending empty tiffins to their mother. You can send your love and affection with the tiffin, that is more than enough."

The post received thousands of likes and hundreds of shares. Users were overwhelmed and left heartwarming remarks in the comment section.

"Why am I crying," a user said while Shruberry replied to her comment saying, "I did too."

"You are lucky my friend," wrote another user. The woman replied, "I know. But I've also worked on building good friendships."