Woman Uses Social Media To Recover Rs 10 Lakh From Noida Builder, Thanks X

A woman entrepreneur from New Delhi, Mahima Jalan, recently shared how she managed to recover Rs 10 lakh from a Noida-based real estate company after using the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to raise the issue.

Jalan and her father had invested the amount in a commercial project in Noida. However, after the project was cancelled, the company stopped responding to their follow-ups, despite completing several formalities. She said they spent four months trying to get updates but received no proper response, even after visiting the company's office.

After unsuccessful attempts to reach the company director through emails and LinkedIn, Jalan decided to message him on X, where he has a notable presence. The next day, she received a call from the company's team, who promised a refund within 10 days.

I almost lost 10 lakh to a big real estate company in NCR but X helped me recover it.



My father and I had put 10 lakhs into a commercial project in Noida. But the project got shelved. When we asked for our refund, their realty assistant kept us hanging for week after week. He…

The money was credited to her account exactly on the tenth day, and a cheque was even delivered to her home four days after the initial contact.

Her post has since gone viral, sparking conversations around investment safety and the power of social media. When asked why she didn't reveal the name of the company or its director, she responded that the issue was resolved privately and there was no need to take it public. She also clarified that no Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) was signed. Jalan ended her post by urging others to invest carefully in the NCR (National Capital Region) real estate sector.