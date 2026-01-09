Woman Sparks Debate On Why Basic Comforts Abroad Feel Like "Luxuries" In India

A Noida-based entrepreneur has started a discussion online after talking about why everyday comforts in some foreign countries still feel like luxuries in India. Her post has caught the attention of many and sparked conversations about cleanliness, civic sense, and quality of life.

Neha Nagar shared her thoughts on X based on her travel experiences. She wrote that traveling abroad makes one realise that many basic things in India seem like luxuries. She also said that one doesn't need to go far to see this difference, it's clearly visible in countries like Bali or Vietnam.

Neha mentioned the areas where the difference is most noticeable. She specifically highlighted clean public spaces, better hygiene in street food, strict controls on plastic use, a cleaner environment with better air quality, and safety for women at night.

Check Out The Post Here:

Travelling to a foreign country will make you realise there are some basics which feel like luxuries in India.



You don't have to visit far; You can go to counties like Bali or Vietnam to notice the difference.



Be it:



- Cleaner public spaces.

- Stronger hygiene of street food.… — Neha Nagar (@nehanagarr) January 7, 2026

She also stated that no country is entirely perfect, but India is still struggling to provide basic amenities to its citizens. However, she expressed hope for improvement in the country and said that India has everything it needs to achieve this. She cited India's history, spirituality, food, art, culture, and people as its strengths.

Neha concluded by saying that bringing about these improvements requires intention, care, and accountability within the country.

Social Media Reaction

Neha's post has sparked debate on social media where users have given mixed reactions. One user commented, "Just back from Malaysia Amazing super clean. Great infra."

Another user noted, "Travelling abroad often sharpens our eye for what works better elsewhere."

"Why compare India with Vietnam? Compare it with America. In India, we get grocery delivery in 15 minutes, affordable healthcare that is far better than the US, UPI payments without carrying cash, easily available daily help like cooks and maids, and even medicines delivered at home," added a third user.