Woman Sheds 8 Kg In 34 Days, Unveils Her Weight Loss Secret

Ravisha Chinappa, an Indian-origin woman living in South Africa, has recently been in the news for her weight loss journey. She claims that she has made a big change in her life by losing 8 kg in 34 days and shared it on the Instagram page 'IVF Momma'. Her weight has come down from 55 kg to 47 kg. Her journey has inspired many people and she has also revealed some big secrets of weight loss which can be beneficial for other people.

Ravisha, a mother of a daughter, said that "I was not losing weight for the last one year after my pregnancy."

She further said that three things contributed a lot in changing my life. Earlier I tried many things but did not get any success, but after adopting these three things I rapidly lost 8 kg of weight.

Ravisha Chinappa's Weight Loss Journey: Key Takeaways

Motivation and Lifestyle Change

Ravisha started her journey to improve her lifestyle, physical ability, and mental health.

She stayed positive and visualized her fitness goals.

Diet and Exercise Routine

Followed a high-protein, low-carb diet with 100g of protein daily.

Increased intake of green vegetables, fresh fruits, and salads; avoided sugar and junk food.

Exercised 45 minutes to 1 hour daily, including cardio, strength training, and yoga.

Key activities: running, planks, and weightlifting.

Hydration and Unique Approach

Set an alarm every 90 minutes named "Water is how you burn fat, beautiful" to drink 20 sips of water.

Drank 3-4 liters of water daily to detoxify and boost metabolism.

Additional Tips

Ate 5-6 small meals daily to manage hunger and maintain metabolism.

Completely eliminated sugar from her diet.

Mental Health Focus

Practiced daily meditation to reduce stress and stay mentally healthy. Ravisha's journey shows how dedication, the right diet, exercise, and mental well-being can lead to transformative weight loss and a healthier lifestyle.