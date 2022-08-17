Woman Shares Father's Heartwarming Note, Internet In Tears

Amy Clukey is a professor at University of Louisville in the United States.

Losing your parents leaves a void that no one in the world can fill. And finding anything special related to them years after their death is a moment of immense happiness that can't be described in words.

One such post is making social media users emotional. It has been shared on Twitter by a woman who found a note from his father nine years after he died.

Amy Clukey, a professor at University of Louisville in the United States, was sorting through her late father's beekeeping equipment when stumbled upon the letter. Dated July 27, 2012, it attempted to pique his children's interest in beekeeping.

Note from my dad found in his bee keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed. pic.twitter.com/M4iIbT0Iqn — Amy Clukey (@AmyClukey) August 15, 2022

The note read, "I hope this note is found by one of my children who is curious about beekeeping. Beekeeping is actually pretty easy and you can learn everything you need to know online."

"Bees make more products than just honey and as a hobby it can be a source of extra income. So don't be afraid, have courage. Good luck," and he signed off with writing "Love Dad."

Ms Clukey shared this note on Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Note from my dad found in his bee keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed."

The post amassed over 7.3 lakh likes and numerous comments since being shared. More than 41,000 users re-tweeted the post.

Later, in a thread, she also shared a picture of her with her father sitting on a motorbike. "I was not expecting this post to get so much attention, but I think my dad would've appreciated it. I don't have a SoundCloud to plug, so here's a picture of us together taken the summer he wrote this note," she wrote in the accompanying post.

According to the post, her father's name was Rick Clukey. He died in 2013 at the age of 53 from lung cancer. He has six children, Ms Clucky being the eldest. Her younger brother lives in Liam found the note and her sister Emily plans on beekeeping when she buys a house.

"Omg I would burst open in tears," a user wrote in the comment section of the post.

In a reply Ms Cluckey wrote, "Currently crying at the coffee shop."



