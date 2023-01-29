Woman Recollects Her Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan As Child, Wins Hearts Online

The user said that she met Shah Rukh Khan during the shooting of 'Asoka' in 2001.

Many fans have been showering love on Shah Rulh Khan ever since his latest film 'Pathaan' released in the theatres. Not only this, the movie has broken several box office records. His wit and charm are appreciated by many worldwide. Recently, a Twitter user shared a story of her meeting with Shah Rukh Khan as a child and the internet is simply amazed.

"As #Pathaan roars into the box office, time to reshare the one time I met him as a kid and he turned out to be a kind and gentle human being," the user Rudrani tweeted. The original post was shared on the actor's birthday on November 2, 2021.

Rudrani took to Twitter and said that she met the actor during the shooting of 'Asoka' in 2001.

"Here is my SRK story.Thought about this a long time before posting but if not now then never. 2001,I was in 6th grade,volunteering for a school newspaper called The Telegraph in Schools.SRK was in Kolkata for 'Asoka' .Me and a fellow journalist wanted to interview him!" she wrote.

Further, she added that there was a long queue of people waiting to meet the superstar and they were just two school kids. She continued, "It was the longest of shots. We were two school kids with zero clout. There was a long queue of prominent journalists at The Park Hotel, waiting to meet him. Some people openly laughed in my face, an interview with the superstar..? Well, we had nothing to lose."

They said that his team said that "it was highly improbable, best-case scenario he would agree to meet for 15 minutes." Their request was approved but "15 minutes only they warned."

"We stumbled in. There he was, busily typing away on a communicator! He looked at us, smiled and said 'first of all, you two must tell me your names'. Hah! He spoke to us at length about his life, treated us like peers, and apologised every time his phone rang," she added.

She said that SRK was humble, soft spoken and funny throughout that interview. "And we were children with many journalists waiting outside. He spoke to us for 45 minutes!! His team was annoyed but we couldn't care less," Rudrani continued.

Many users reacted after reading such a wholesome story. "Such a fabulous story!" remarked a user.

"What a story! Tells a lot about the humility of this man we all love," said a second person.

A third person said, "I am not a SRK fan but liked this one."

