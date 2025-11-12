Woman Praises Uber Driver For Offering Fresh Shower Cap: "Ensures Proper Hygiene"

A woman has praised an Uber bike driver, who offered her a shower cap to wear under the helmet so that she can avail the service while maintaining hygiene. She said she was "honestly surprised" by the rare gesture.

In a post on LinkedIn, the woman named Suganthashri G wrote, "Meet Mr. Arun Kumar R - my Uber driver yesterday. Right before I got on the bike, he offered me a shower cap and politely asked me to wear it."

"Since many passengers use his helmet he ensures proper hygiene by offering a fresh shower cap to everyone."

She further added that the driver also carries a raincoat for the pillion riders in case it starts to rain during the ride.

She mentioned that the driver also wears a safety belt to safeguard the customers, in case they accidentally doze off.

"I was genuinely in shock. The effort and care, this man puts into his work are beyond words. I don't know how much he earns per ride, but no amount can truly compensate for the dedication he shows," she wrote in the post.

Social media reaction

"A small change in gesture and thats what makes the difference! Doing things that isn't usual, takes courage and when the intention is right, thats success! And someone rightly said "Attitude determines altitude," one user wrote.

"What a thoughtful story-Arun's attention to hygiene and rider safety shows true care and professionalism; Chennai is lucky to have him. Have you told Uber or left feedback so his effort is recognised?" another user wrote.

A third user said "this is really amazing!"