Dramatic Video Shows Moment China's Newly Constructed Hongqi Bridge Collapses

The Hongqi Bridge, a huge newly constructed bridge in China's Sichuan province, partially collapsed on Tuesday (Nov 11), according to Chinese state media. The collapse plunged tonnes of concrete into a river and filled the air with a plume of dust, with a dramatic video of the same going viral on social media.

The 758-meter-long bridge, which was part of a national highway connecting central China to Tibet, was shut down on Monday after cracks and ground shifts were detected, the local government told Reuters.

Watch the video here:

Chinese Engineering Failure- The 758-metre-long Hongqi bridge collapsed in southwest China, months after opening. China isn't as smart as everyone makes them out to be. They couldn't copy this design. The ground shifted on one of the approaches. Luckily it was noticed the day… pic.twitter.com/ZJDDdwgCP9 — Peter Lemonjello (@KCtoFL) November 11, 2025

There were no reports of casualties, with preliminary investigations suggesting geological instability in the steep mountain region triggered the collapse.

In the aftermath, the bridge was closed by the authorities, with a comprehensive technical probe underway to determine if design or construction issues contributed to the incident.

As per a report by Sichuan Daily, potential risks were identified during a local inspection on Monday at 5:25 pm (local time) on the right bank of the Hongqi Bridge section of the highway in Maerkang city. It prompted the authorities to launch an emergency response and evacuation. The Chinese state media reported that the incident occurred around 3:00 pm (local time) near the G317 national highway.

The bridge, near the Shuangjiangku Hydropower Station and dam, stood roughly 625 meters above the gorge floor. It was completed earlier this year to make the connection between Sichuan and the Tibetan Plateau easier. It was opened to the public in September.

According to China Daily, there's no confirmation when the highway will be reopened.