Woman Orders Printouts From Blinkit, Receives Random Bank Statements Instead

A user on X reported that Blinkit, the 10-minute grocery delivery service, delivered "random" bank statements instead of the printouts she ordered. Additionally, the user mentioned that customer support declined to refund or replace the order. Blinkit introduced printing services in select areas of Delhi-NCR in August 2022.

X user Sushanti Kerani tagged Blinkit and wrote, "Ordered printouts from @letsblinkit and I received some random person's bank statements."

"Get this. I have missing pages from my order. Customer support won't refund or replace my order. I can't place a new order. I have to return somebody else's document that they sent to me by mistake. I'm too tired for this it's my bedtime soon," she wrote.

"They're now telling me they couldn't reinitiate the order because documents are "deleted" once delivered. But this has happened before where a few pages were missing from my order and they had reordered it immediately. Either they never deleted our documents or something's up," the user added.

Ordered printouts from @letsblinkit and I received some random person's bank statements 😳😶 — Sushi ❄️ (@Sushanti_Kerani) June 9, 2024

Responding to the post, Blinkit wrote, "Hi there, we are truly sorry about your experience. Please help us with your registered mobile number/order ID via DM- https://i.ki.show/CB8704C5 and we'll look into it. We want to ensure you have a positive experience with us."

The user's post went viral, prompting others to come forward with similar claims about Blinkit's printing service.

A user commented, "A similar thing happened with me. A few months ago, I got someone's pregnancy report. The next day, I bought a printer for myself." Another user commented, "Looks like pages got mixed accidentally by staff at store. Rip privacy tho."

"Wonder who got your prints and what data was on it?" a third user reacted.