Delhi Bakery's Cake Message Blunder Viral, Internet Says 'This Is Funny'

A Reddit user has gone viral after they shared their experience of ordering a cake from a bakery in Delhi. The user revealed that they ordered a chocolate truffle bento cake to celebrate their mother's birthday, but upon receiving the cake, were left amused by the writing on it.

The customer had requested the bakery to write "Happy Birthday Mummy" on the cake, and added a note saying: 'Text with frosting'. However, once the cake was delivered, the OP saw that the bakery had printed the entire note on the cake, including the words "Text with frosting".

The user posted a photo of the cake, showing the message, written exactly as typed in the order: "Happy Birthday Mummy. Text with frosting."

"Ordered this cake from creme castle. 300 grams for whopping Rs.400 and this is what I got. Plus the customer service is so bad." the user captioned the post.

The OP also shared a screenshot of a conversation with the bakery, seeking a resolution. However, the bakery refused to provide any refund or change.

'Sorry for laughing but..'

As the post went viral, garnering hundreds of upvotes, social media users could not help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation. Others empathised with the worker who may not have understood the instructions in English.

"Text with frosting. I'm sorry for laughing but this is pretty common," said one user while another added: "I once asked them to write a name which has 2 D's in it. They replaced all D's with B's."

A third commented: "It is funny! But asking for a refund is a bit too much. This is a human error, someone who doesn't understand English! Just remove the choco strip! You should be good!! And maybe add a Happy Birthday topper (just in case)."

A fourth said: "I'm so sorry but that's just straight-up meme material and this actually happened to me as as well once."