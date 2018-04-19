Woman Ordered Groceries Online, She Was Charged Rs 87,000 For A Banana

You'd have to be bananas to buy it!

Offbeat | | Updated: April 19, 2018 17:12 IST
53 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Ordered Groceries Online, She Was Charged Rs 87,000 For A Banana

Bobbie Gordon was charged 930.11 pounds for a single banana.

A woman from Nottingham, UK, was shocked to see that she had been charged 930 pounds, or approximately Rs 87,000, for a single banana.

Bobbie Gordon placed an online order at the UK-based supermarket chain Asda - where at the time of placing the order her total was less than 100 pounds. However, when her groceries arrived, she was stunned to see that she had been billed 930.11 pounds for the one banana she ordered that is supposed to sell at 11 pence.

Ms Gordon took to Twitter on April 17 to complain about the unfair charge
 
The BBC reports that her credit card company's fraud team stopped the payment from going through and texted her about the more than 1,000 pounds bill.

A spokesman for Asda apologised, saying it "slipped up" with the bill.

Comments
"Whilst our bananas are excellent, even we agree that they are not worth that much and clearly there has been a glitch in our system," they joked.

Meanwhile, Ms Gordon's expensive banana collected many hilarious comments on Twitter:
 
In February last year, a man who had ordered a phone online was similarly shocked to find he had been sent a bar of soap instead.
 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

bananaAsdabobbie gordon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleBH Loya caseTata Nexon AMT

................................ Advertisement ................................