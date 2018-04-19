Woman Ordered Groceries Online, She Was Charged Rs 87,000 For A Banana

Bobbie Gordon placed an online order at the UK-based supermarket chain Asda - where at the time of placing the order her total was less than 100 pounds. However, when her groceries arrived, she was stunned to see that she had been billed 930.11 pounds for the one banana she ordered that is supposed to sell at 11 pence.
Ms Gordon took to Twitter on April 17 to complain about the unfair charge
@AsdaServiceTeam@BBCNottingham My online delivery arrived. I've been charged £930.11 for 1 banana? I am going to be pretty livid if my card has been charged over £1k that my delivery note states!?! #asda#wtf#nottinghampic.twitter.com/czeUOxAUpR- Bobbie Gordon (@bobbiesgordon) April 17, 2018
The BBC reports that her credit card company's fraud team stopped the payment from going through and texted her about the more than 1,000 pounds bill.
A spokesman for Asda apologised, saying it "slipped up" with the bill.
Comments
Meanwhile, Ms Gordon's expensive banana collected many hilarious comments on Twitter:
I mean, people pay that much for Apple products, why not bananas?- A.K (@AqueebKingKhan) April 18, 2018
Makes Lucille's prices look affordable. pic.twitter.com/vHd5iJh9gb- Mike Bates (@SoHoptimistic) April 18, 2018
These fair trade deals are getting out of hand!- Josh Dun (@shada_de_da_dum) April 18, 2018
In February last year, a man who had ordered a phone online was similarly shocked to find he had been sent a bar of soap instead.
Click for more trending news