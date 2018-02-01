Mumbai Man Orders iPhone Online, Gets Detergent Bar On Delivery Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali, the complainant, said he had ordered an iPhone-8 on the shopping portal and made the full payment of Rs 55,000.

A man received detergent soap instead of the iPhone he had ordered. (Representational) Mumbai: A 26-year-old software engineer in the city was in for a rude shock when the e-tailing major Flipkart delivered a detergent bar instead of an iPhone-8 which he had ordered and paid for.



After he approached the Byculla police in central Mumbai, a case of cheating was registered against Flipkart.



Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali, the complainant, said he had ordered an iPhone-8 on the shopping portal and made the full payment of Rs 55,000.



On January 22, he alleges, the package delivered at his house in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai had a detergent bar inside instead of the premium mobile phone.



"Nagrali approached us with a complaint yesterday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart," Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector at the Byculla police station, told PTI.



A Flipkart spokesman told PTI that the company is conducting an inquiry into the incident.









(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Click for more





